Southern Miss baseball completes sweep of Louisiana Tech with 10-5 victory

Southern Miss (11-6, 3-0 C-USA) won for the seventh time in its last eight games and swept the Bulldogs (11-8, 0-3) for the first time 2017. Louisiana Tech was the only team to win a conference series last season against the Golden Eagles, taking two of three games in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles are now 14-4 against the Bulldogs since they joined C-USA in 2014.