Southern Miss accepts bid to CBI, will play Wednesday at Longwood

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - The journey is not over yet for Southern Miss Men’s Basketball. The Golden Eagles, after winning 20 games and making back-to-back Conference USA semifinals appearances, have earned a postseason bid to the Roman College Basketball Invitational and will begin play Wednesday night at Longwood (6 p.m. CT).
"Congratulations to head coach Doc Sadler, our staff and our student-athletes for being selected to participate in the 2019 CBI," said interim Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell. "I'm thrilled for our program, and I'm especially excited for our senior class of five gentlemen who deserve to play late in March."
Sadler has won 36 games the last two seasons in the program's resurgence. Wednesday's game will be the first-ever meeting between Southern Miss and Longwood. The winner will play either DePaul or Central Michigan on Monday, March 25.
This marks the school's 22nd appearance in postseason play, including its 15th in the Division I era. Southern Miss last had a run of three-straight appearances from 2012 (NCAA Regional in Pittsburgh) to NIT bids in 2013 and 2014, with the latter two being vacated. All told, it will be the sixth postseason appearance for the program since 2001.
