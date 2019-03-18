Pedestrian hit and killed while walking on I-55 in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One lane is blocked on I-55 northbound in Madison County after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning.
According to MHP’s Kervin Stewart, a person was walking on the northbound side of the interstate and was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The car drove away from the scene after hitting the person.
This happened near the 121 mile marker just past Canton.
The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries and was transported to the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending notification of the victim’s family.
