Mother and son arrested for mailing drugs to Hinds County Penal Farm

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A mother and son have been arrested after investigators say they were mailing drugs to the Hinds County Penal Farm.
On March 13, Investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division charged a mother and son with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute inside the Hinds County Detention Center.
Fifty-one-year-old Deborah Patterson, of Raymond was arrested after an investigation into narcotics being sent into Hinds County Penal Farm.
The investigation revealed she was mailing narcotics to her son, 25-year-old Shelby Patterson, of Byram, an inmate at the Hinds County Penal Farm. He is currently being held on charges of Auto Burglary.
Deborah Patterson was taken into custody at her home in Raymond. She has been charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Suboxone), conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in a correctional facility, and possession of controlled substance (Heroin).
Shelby Patterson received the charge of conspiracy to introduce a controlled substance into a correctional facility in addition to the charge he is currently being held on.
Both subjects are awaiting court appearances and bonds at this time.
