Mississippi State baseball’s MacNamee earns SEC Player of the Week

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Senior Elijah MacNamee collected multiple hits in each of his four starts last week and on Monday (March 18) he was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.
MacNamee helped the Diamond Dawgs to a 3-1 week, including an SEC-opening series win over a top-five Florida program on the road. He posted four multi-hit games in as many starts and drove in an RBI in three of the four games.
The senior opened the week with a five-RBI showing against Grambling, including a sixth-inning grand slam. In the series opener versus Florida, MacNamee made two of the biggest plays in the game, running down a fly ball for the final out of the eighth inning to save a run from scoring. He then belted a two-RBI double in the ninth, which would account for the eventual game-winning runs. He contributed a career-high-tying three hits in the first game of a doubleheader, including a home run and a double. He chipped in a pair of singles in the finale.
On the season, MacNamee is hitting a team-best .380 with 27 hits, 22 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He owns a 15-game reached base streak, which includes an active 11-game hitting streak. During his 11-game hitting streak, the Cypress, Texas native is batting .463 with 19 hits, 14 runs scored, 13 RBIs and a .510 on-base percentage.
The player of the week honor is the first for a Diamond Dawg since the 2017 season, when Brent Rooker claimed the award on three occasions. It is the third weekly award that MSU has earned in 2019, as freshman JT Ginn was named the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Week twice, on Feb. 25 and March 4.
A five-game week awaits the Bulldogs, beginning with a midweek contest against Little Rock on Tuesday, March 19 (6:30 p.m.) at Dudy Noble Field. A road tilt at Samford on Wednesday, March 20 will start at 6 p.m., before a weekend series with Auburn kicks off on Friday, March 22 at 6:30 at Dudy Noble Field.
