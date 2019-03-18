Mississippi State baseball’s MacNamee earns SEC Player of the Week

The senior opened the week with a five-RBI showing against Grambling, including a sixth-inning grand slam. In the series opener versus Florida, MacNamee made two of the biggest plays in the game, running down a fly ball for the final out of the eighth inning to save a run from scoring. He then belted a two-RBI double in the ninth, which would account for the eventual game-winning runs. He contributed a career-high-tying three hits in the first game of a doubleheader, including a home run and a double. He chipped in a pair of singles in the finale.