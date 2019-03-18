$1.2 million grant introduces universal Pre-K pilot program to Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 1.2 million dollar grant awarded to the city of Jackson by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will be used to develop a universal Pre-K pilot program.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, along with other city officials, announced the news at a press conference on Monday.
“We have recognized that one of the significant deficits in our children’s ability to learn in Jackson Public Schools is that they are entering into the school system at different levels of preparation and we need to assist our community in preparing our young people to start the learning process,” the mayor said.
According to the press release, “the Universal Pre-K pilot program, Ready To Learn, seeks to ensure that every child in Jackson is well prepared to enter Kindergarten by the age of five.”
The Ready to Learn program will also be available to homeschooled children through television programming and curriculum, which will be provided on Jackson’s PEG Network.
The pilot program will go through a two year development period.
The first year will be dedicated to building data and gathering the insight of early childhood educators across the city.
The second year of the process will focus on implementation of the program at two development centers in Jackson.
If successful, The City of Jackson hopes to expand the program with the use of federal funding.
