Man shot to death in Adams Co., girlfriend arrested and charged with murder
Jessica Aldridge, arrested for murder in Natchez; Source: Adams Co. inmate page
By Morgan Howard | March 18, 2019 at 7:39 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:55 AM

NTACHEZ, MS (WLBT) - A woman in Adams County has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend.

31-year-old Jessica Renee Aldridge was arrested and charged Sunday night according to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Sheriff Patten says that Aldridge shot and killed her 41-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Cupit in some sort of domestic dispute Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Benbrook Road.

Sheriff Patten says that Cupit was shot one time beside his car and died from his injuries.

