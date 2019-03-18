Man shot to death in Adams Co., girlfriend arrested and charged with murder

NTACHEZ, MS (WLBT) - A woman in Adams County has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend.
31-year-old Jessica Renee Aldridge was arrested and charged Sunday night according to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.
Sheriff Patten says that Aldridge shot and killed her 41-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Cupit in some sort of domestic dispute Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Benbrook Road.
Sheriff Patten says that Cupit was shot one time beside his car and died from his injuries.
