Luke Bryan coming to Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Luke Bryan is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in July.
Red Mountain Entertainment announced that Luke Bryan along with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston will be performing on July 21st on the Sunset Repeat Tour.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the box office.
Doors will open at the concert at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets can either be purchased on Ticketmaster or call the box office at 800-745-3000.
