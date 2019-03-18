First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Overall, high pressure will hold firm over the southeast as we head into the first few days of the Spring season. Wednesday will feature mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A chance for a shower emerges early Thursday morning – otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gradual warming trend pushes highs in the 70s into the weekend. A few showers possible late Saturday; more so into Sunday and Monday of next week.