First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead

MONDAY: After the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and Spring Break, it may be tough to get up out of bed to start off the week – at least the weather won’t be rough. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs pushing into the 60s to near 70°. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s amid partly clear skies.
TUESDAY: A weak system will roll through the region, ushering more clouds and cooler air from the northeast. We’ll remain quiet and dry, though highs will only manage the lower to middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Overall, high pressure will hold firm over the southeast as we head into the first few days of the Spring season. Wednesday will feature mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A chance for a shower emerges early Thursday morning – otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gradual warming trend pushes highs in the 70s into the weekend. A few showers possible late Saturday; more so into Sunday and Monday of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.