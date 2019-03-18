Chilly Night; Pleasant Monday

After a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day, the pleasant, dry stretch continues into the work week. For tonight, mostly clear and chilly with morning lows near 40. Another dry day Monday with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A few showers a possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a weak front pushes across the state, but severe weather is not expected and rainfall amounts will be light. Otherwise, seasonably pleasant throughout the week. Also, Spring officially begins Wednesday!