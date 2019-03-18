Carmen J. Walters named president of Tougaloo College

TOUGALOO, MS (WLBT) - Tougaloo College will soon have a new president. The Board of Trustees introduced Dr. Carmen Walters on Monday morning. She will take over for Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan, who is retiring this summer after 17 years as president.
Walters has spent the past six years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, as executive vice president of enrollment management, student success, and institutional relations. Before that, she served in a variety of roles at Delgado Community College in New Orleans for 18 years.
She says leading Tougaloo is a dream come true.
“I’ve been reading all about Tougaloo’s history," she says. "I’ve known about it all of my life, with my father coming from Natchez, so this is just full circle. I feel like I’ve been preparing for this for a long time, and so it’s an opportunity of a lifetime, and I really want to make the best of it. I need everyone’s support to do that.”
Walters says her father is now 96 and still lives in Natchez.
“He knows so much about this institution, so this is a proud day for him," she said. "Although we’re from New Orleans, we came to Natchez every summer and just had a wonderful connection to Mississippi, and it’s just a part of me.”
Walters earned her undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business management, from Southern University. She earned a Master of Arts degree in postsecondary counseling from Xavier College in New Orleans. She earned her Ph.D. in community college leadership from Mississippi State University.
Walters and her husband have two adult daughters.
