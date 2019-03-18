Army mom surprises son at JPS elementary school

Army mom surprises son at JPS elementary school. Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy and Ashley Garner | March 18, 2019 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:41 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A JPS student received a big surprise Monday morning.

Specialist LaQunda Gray has been deployed in Afghanistan for a year. She returned home and surprised her 2nd-grade son, Justin, in class at Clausell Elementary School Monday morning.

Both mom and son say they’re happy to be together again.

“I’m excited! I can’t stop smiling,” said SPC Laqunda Gray.

“I missed her,” said Justin.

WATCH LIVE: A soldier mom surprises her son at a JPS elementary school with early return from Afghanistan

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Monday, March 18, 2019

“Sometimes we try to make his life better doing things with him, but its nothing like being with your mom and I know he missed her sometimes,” said Justin’s grandmother Connie Armstrong.

Justin enjoyed the rest of the school day spending time with his mother.

