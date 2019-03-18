Army mom surprises son at JPS elementary school

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A JPS student received a big surprise Monday morning.
Specialist LaQunda Gray has been deployed in Afghanistan for a year. She returned home and surprised her 2nd-grade son, Justin, in class at Clausell Elementary School Monday morning.
Both mom and son say they’re happy to be together again.
“I’m excited! I can’t stop smiling,” said SPC Laqunda Gray.
“I missed her,” said Justin.
“Sometimes we try to make his life better doing things with him, but its nothing like being with your mom and I know he missed her sometimes,” said Justin’s grandmother Connie Armstrong.
Justin enjoyed the rest of the school day spending time with his mother.
