SELECTION SUNDAY: Mississippi State to San Jose and Ole Miss to Columbia for first round of NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State earned a 5 seed in the East Region and will face the 12 seed Liberty in Columbia, South Carolina for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This will mark MSU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2008-2009 season.
Ole Miss earned the 8 seed in the South Region and will face the 9 seed Oklahoma in San Jose, California for the first round of the tournament.
This is the Rebels’ first tournament appearance since 2015.
Both teams play on Friday and times will be announced later Sunday evening.
