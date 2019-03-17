Prom dress and suit giveaway happening in Flowood

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) -We are officially in prom season.
Saturday, the Dixie District Outfitters and Salon teamed up with the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America to help students get ready for the big dance.
Finding the perfect dress or the best looking suit for prom just became a little easier.
Once Upon a Prom Dress and Suit Giveaway is celebrating its second year in Flowood. It’s a chance for students from several counties to leave with everything they need for the big dance for free.
Xorica Patrick and her students from Puckett High School are accepting, and giving away prom dresses, and suits to anyone that need them.
“We know that prom can be expensive in essence to sometime upwards you can spend 2, $300, maybe $400, and that’s just to rent a dress. And so we want our teens to know that someone cares about them. It’s not a handout it’s a hand up,” said Patrick.
The prom season can be hard on parent’s bank accounts. A giveaway such as this one can help mom and dad save some cash this time of year.
According to a survey from Visa, in 2015, Americans were spending a average of $919 on prom.
Morgan Davis is shopping with her daughter, Alexandria Jenkins, for the Jim Hill prom. They came into the shop and tried on several dresses and left saving a lot of money.
“We looked at a prom dress about two or three weeks ago. And that dress was probably about $400. So we saved a lot by coming here, yes, definitely. This was awesome because she was able to come in here, look at different variations of dresses, tried on dresses, and she really loved it,” said Davis.
The dress selection wasn’t thin, there were over 120 dresses to choose from.
“I’m actually liking these dresses. At first I was kind of nervous. I’m like what if somebody get the dress I’m liking? But so far, especially this dress, yes, I really like," said Jenkins.
The giveaway will be going on for another week and a half.
