Pay the fine, don’t do the time: Amnesty Days coming for those that owe

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you have a past due ticket or a fine to pay in Jackson, your day of Amnesty is coming.
Thursday, March 21st and Friday, March 22nd you have a chance to pay fines and court costs with some past due penalties being waved.
This includes traffic cases and some misdemeanor cases such as DUI’s and/ or ordinance cases that have been dispositioned with fines owed.
Municipal Court Services asks that you bring a photo ID, social security card, and a copy of the actual ticket if you have it.
If you need more information just call Court Services at (601)960-1948.
