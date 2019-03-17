Man charged with DUI in Raymond Road crash that killed mother of two

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 39-year-old man has been charged with a DUI after a Raymond Road head-on collision left a mother of two dead.
Jackson police responded to the accident just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Raymond Road near Camellia Lane.
42-year-old Tuwondra Grady, who was driving one of vehicles involved in the accident, was killed at the scene.
Her sister says that Grady leaves behind two daughters and a host of family members who are torn by her loss.
Her 40-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
39-year-old Latravis Smith, who was the driver of the second vehicle, ran away from the scene of the crash but was captured by police.
Smith has been charged with aggravated DUI and with leaving the scene of an accident.
His bond has been set at $250,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
