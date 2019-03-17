Magnolia Adult Baseball League holds season opener at Smith-Wills

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -There’s semi-pro baseball now happening once a week at Smith-Wills Stadium.
The Magnolia Adult Baseball League features teams from all over Mississippi. It’s an 18 and over league created for anyone who wants to further their career in the sport, or just have some fun on Sundays.
This is the state’s only wood bat league and they’ve been around for 18 years. Games are held every Sunday at 1:30 and 4:00.
The league is always newcomers and the commissioner, Jacob Norris, encourages anyone to sign up.
“Always taking players. Always taking teams,” Norris said. "We’re doing the spring league right now. We’ll also have a fall league this year."
Norris also said the league is putting on a free baseball camp during Easter weekend for kids in the area to enjoy.
If you’d like to learn more about The Magnolia Adult Baseball League, contact Norris at (601) 754-5273.
