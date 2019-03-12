KOHLER expansion expected to bring 250 jobs to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant announced Tuesday morning that KOHLER Engines is expanding its manufacturing operation in Hattiesburg, a move that’s expected to bring 250 full-time jobs to the area over the next two years.
KOHLER has been producing engines in Hattiesburg for the past 20 years and currently employees 350 full-time workers. The company says it will bring more jobs to the area as it consolidates its manufacturing operations from a facility in Wisconsin to Hattiesburg.
“The name KOHLER is synonymous with quality. The company is known around the world for its high-quality products, so it makes sense they would increase their engine manufacturing capabilities in Mississippi – home to the most talented, productive workforce found in the U.S.,” Bryant said.
According to Bryant, the KOHLER expansion will include the company leasing an additional 300,000 square feet of industrial building space in Forrest County Industrial Park.
“KOHLER Engines is proud of our 20-year relationship in Hattiesburg, and we appreciate the support of the community and the state of Mississippi. This consolidation to our plant in Hattiesburg will help us serve our customers better by giving them a single source for all of our twin-cylinder gasoline engines. Our business continues to grow, and this development makes our operation even stronger and more capable of delighting our customers in the future,” said Brian Melka, president of KOHLER Engines.
Bryant said the Mississippi Development Authority is assisting with equipment relocation and workforce training. Forrest County and the City of Hattiesburg are providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and tax breaks for KOHLER.
“The state of Mississippi values its partnership with KOHLER, whose employees in Hattiesburg take pride in quality craftsmanship, enabling the company to achieve its goals in Forrest County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the teamwork of our partners at the Area Development Partnership, the city of Hattiesburg and Forrest County, which, along with the MDA team, was instrumental in bringing hundreds of new career opportunities to the people of the Pine Belt region.”
