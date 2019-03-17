Head-on collision leaves woman dead, passenger injured on Raymond Road

Head-on collision leaves woman dead, passenger injured on Raymond Road
By Josh Carter | March 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:18 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A two vehicle head-on collision on Raymond Road has left one woman dead.

Jackson police responded to an accident just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Raymond Road near Camilla Drive.

While there, officers learned that the 43-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was killed at the scene.

Her passenger was transported with injuries.

The 34-year-old male driver of the second vehicle fled the scene of the collision but has since been captured. His charges are pending.

Although the cause of the head-on collision is still ongoing, alcohol may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

