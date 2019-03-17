Charles Graham dies at 62

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Family and friends are saying goodbye to a man who served the Jackson community for decades.
Charles Graham passed away this week. Graham is the younger brother of Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham.
Charles Graham was a firefighter for the Jackson fire department for over 30 years. He retired as a deputy chief.
He passed away Thursday morning of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10a.m. at Cathedral of St. Peter’s Church in Jackson. His burial will follow in Bolton.
