Silver Alert issued for missing Amite County woman

LIBERTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Gwendolyn Lee Washington of Liberty, Mississippi, in Wilkinson County.
She is described as a black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 118 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Ms. Washington was last seen Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. near Hwy 61, 2 miles north of Woodville.
She was believed to be headed to 5386 Weathersby Lane in Liberty in the direction of Highway 24. She was driving a silver Nissan Rogue from Enterprise Rent-a-Car with tag number JK2NO1F1.
Family members say Ms. Washington recently underwent brain surgery and it may affect her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gwendolyn Lee Washington, contact the Amite County Sheriff’s Department at 601-657-8057.
