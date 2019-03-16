Jackson State defeats Prairie View and advances to SWAC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - Jackson State avenged its regular-season sweep at the hands of Prairie View and rolled to a 75-63 double-overtime semi-final win. The Lady Tigers advance to the SWAC championship game for the first time since 2009.
JSU outscored PVAMU 12-0 in the second overtime, and junior Kaisah Lucky scored the opening six points of the overtime period to subdue the Lady Panthers. Senior Christina Ellis then converted free throws in the waning moments to secure the win.
The Lady Tigers won the game on the glass and out-rebounded the Lady Panthers 60-54 and scored 36 points in the paint.
Junior Marneisha Hamer scored a game-high 23 points – 17 of which came in first half. Ellis dropped 22 points and converted 13-of-16 attempts at the free-throw line. The San Diego product also added three assists.
Lucky, who might need to change her last name to Clutch, added 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to post the double-double.
Junior Sumer Williams helped with 10 rebounds to go with eight points and three steals.
JSU will play Southern in the women’s SWAC championship game. The tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN 3 and the WATCHESPN App.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.