Jackson chews its way onto list of most termite infested cities

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you’re a homeowner, you’re probably familiar with the dreaded termite! Well, this is Termite Awareness Week and Jackson has chewed its way to the 22nd spot of the most termite infested cities.
Termite damage costs homeowners an estimated $5 billion in property damage every year. Termite invasions are all too familiar for Marvin Jamison.
“It’s cost me hundreds of dollars. Not quit a thousand, but hundreds to exterminate the whole house.”
Will Jenkins is the regional manager of Stark Exterminators.
“It is quite alarming to know that termites do more damage than fire and flooding combined.”
He says it’s not a matter of if you’ll get termites, but when.
“Late march, early April, depending on weather conditions is usually the time when termites begin swarming.”
Here are the signs of a possible termite infestation you should be on the lookout for.
“A few things we advise to homeowners is to look out for shedded termite wings on windowsills or on the floor. Hollow sounding wood, or a newly finished area that is now cracked or bubbled.”
Here’s how homeowners can terminate those pesky termites.
“Make sure wood debris is not stored near the foundation of the home. Also, make sure moisture is not close to the foundation such as water from gutters.”
To avoid these critters Jenkins says homeowners should be proactive and not reactive.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.