Cool and Overall Dry Day

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Starting out a dry and chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Partially cloudy and cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60s. Dipping into the middle 30s tonight, followed by another seasonably pleasant day on Sunday. A few showers are possible in South Mississippi both Saturday and Sunday, but nothing widespread. For the most part, the pattern remains dry into next week with highs in the 60s to near 70s and morning lows in the upper 30s to low and middle 40s.