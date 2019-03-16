Belhaven neighborhood celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Belhaven neighborhood got a head start on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s part of the Being Belhaven Art Series featuring an evening of music and dance in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The Emerald Accent, The Jackson Irish Dancers and Snap Happy Face Painting were on hand for the festivities in Belhaven park in Jackson.
Casey Creasey is executive director of the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Association.
Creasey said, “We do this to really bring, not only to bring attention to Belhaven and Belhaven Heights neighborhoods but to the city of Jackson and to really bring people in who normally wouldn’t come into Jackson and show people that Jackson is safe. Jackson is fun and we have a lot going on.”
The celebration was hosted in part by Fenian’s Pub and the Mississippi Arts Commission.
