18-year-old arrested, charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

18-year-old arrested, charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
18-year-old Kareem Ball; Source: JPD
By Amber Gerard | March 14, 2019 at 7:50 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:41 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Thursday Jackson police spent part of the afternoon searching for a suspect wanted for assaulting a woman.

The incident happened at the Advantage Apartments in north Jackson.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Kareem Ball was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Man arrested after manhunt in north Jackson; Source: WLBT
Man arrested after manhunt in north Jackson; Source: WLBT
Man arrested after manhunt in north Jackson; Source: WLBT
Man arrested after manhunt in north Jackson; Source: WLBT

As officers were approaching the suspect ran and a foot pursuit took place. A police helicopter was called out to assist.

The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.