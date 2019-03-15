18-year-old arrested, charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Thursday Jackson police spent part of the afternoon searching for a suspect wanted for assaulting a woman.
The incident happened at the Advantage Apartments in north Jackson.
According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Kareem Ball was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
As officers were approaching the suspect ran and a foot pursuit took place. A police helicopter was called out to assist.
The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.
