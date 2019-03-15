We Care Church hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Operation Hope job fair was hosted at the We Care Church in Jackson on Friday.
“It’s a good thing that the community would come together and want to employ more people, give everybody a chance, regardless of their background or education,” said Ethel Blackmon, a job fair attendee.
It’s part of the church’s plan to help uplift the community.
“Operation Hope means that people that’s been hopeless, unemployed, just really given up in society,” said senior Pastor Charlie Clark.
Unemployed, like those who were recently laid off by Nissan on March 8th. Almost 400 contract workers lost their jobs at the plant in Canton.
“We have reached out to some of those individuals at Nissan, because we know they had a big layoff so it would be to their advantage to also be here today," said Clark.
The pastor said his church worked with the Jackson Police Department and several companies, like Ingalls Shipyard, to create the job fair. Apart from those former Nissan employees, other job seekers were invited too.
“When it was announced that there was a possibility that they would be interviewing on the spot and hiring on the spot, then why pass on a good opportunity? Regardless of the outcome, it’s a way to improve myself in the long run, whether I get employed today or not. Hopefully I will but if I won’t, I won’t give up," said Blackmon.
