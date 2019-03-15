Southern Miss advances to C-USA semifinals with 82-73 win over Marshall

Draine's six three-pointers were one off a season-high seven he made against UTEP on Feb. 16. He has now tied LaShay Page (2011-12) for No. 7 in single-season school history with 75 triples. Up next is David Wall (1999-00) at 78. It was Draine's third-career, 20-point game, and it came in a personal-best 33 minutes.