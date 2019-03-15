Ole Miss shocked by Alabama comeback

Both teams got off to sluggish starts. The Ole Miss defense forced Alabama to miss seven of its first eight shots, and the Rebels jumped out to a 6-2 lead. The Crimson Tide squared the game at 6-6 before the Rebels went on a 10-0 run. Buffen started the stretch with an elbow jumper before Terence Davis came up with a steal. Racing down the floor, Shuler found Breein Tyree for a corner three. Stevens worked in the paint for a bucket, and Shuler drilled a corner three to give Ole Miss a double-digit advantage, 16-6, nine minutes into the game.