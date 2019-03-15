McDowell Waffle House shut down following robberies, shootings

By Nick Ducote and China Lee | March 15, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:51 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Looking for some breakfast on McDowell Road? Well, if you’re in the mood for waffles you’ll have to look somewhere else for the most important meal of the day.

The Waffle House on East McDowell Road in Jackson has been shut down. It’s listed as “permanently closed” on Google. When you drive up to it, you can see that it’s completely boarded up.

This particular Waffle House has been the target of violence in the past.

In January, an employee was shot in the stomach during an attempted robbery at this location.

A few weeks before this shooting, another woman was shot while sitting inside of the restaurant.

The breakfast spot has also been a target for several robberies.

