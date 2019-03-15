Manhunt underway for three men, juvenile wanted in Holmes County armed robbery

HOLMES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Deputies from Holmes and Yazoo counties continue to search wooded areas near Goodman for four people wanted in an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning near Pickens.
Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department investigator Terry Gann said the four suspects -- three men and an underage boy -- robbed the man at a vacant store off Glover Road near Highway 463.
“When he got ready to leave and got in his car, at least two of them may have pointed a gun at him,” Gann said. “Somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 was taken.”
Two of the suspects have since been identified, Gann said: Billy Barton Jr. and Avion Anderson.
Pickens police said Barton faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary from a home invasion that happened Wednesday and have since circulated his photo on social media.
