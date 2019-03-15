Gov. Mike DeWine proposes increasing age to buy tobacco products in Ohio to 21

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In newly released documents, Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing to increase the minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 across Ohio.
The health policy proposal, as part of Gov. DeWine’s State of Ohio Executive Budget recommendation for 2020-2021, would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 for “cigarettes and cigarette papers, other tobacco products, and alternative nicotine products.”
If passed, Gov. DeWine estimates a reduction of $17 million in 2020 and $22.7 million in 2021 for sales and tobacco tax collections in Ohio.
Several Northeast Ohio communities have already increased the minimum age to buy tobacco products, including Cleveland and Akron.
The tobacco prevention organization Tobacco 21 says Ohio has an above national average rate of high school and adult smoking.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.