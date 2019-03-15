First Alert Forecast: trending drier, cooler into the weekend

FRIDAY: Behind the front, expect a much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s to round out this work week. We’ll keep mention of a few showers in the morning as our sluggish front continues to move farther south. Skies will be variably cloudy to partly sunny, though clouds thicken up into the overnight hours. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.