First Alert Forecast: trending drier, cooler into the weekend

FRIDAY: Behind the front, expect a much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s to round out this work week. We’ll keep mention of a few showers in the morning as our sluggish front continues to move farther south. Skies will be variably cloudy to partly sunny, though clouds thicken up into the overnight hours. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Overall, the weekend will quiet, dry and cool across central Mississippi. Expect clouds to mix with sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few frosty spots may sneak in both mornings, as lows drop into the 30s. If you have tender vegetation, protect it from the colder weather.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure hovers over the region through the majority of next week – expect highs in the lower to middle 60s to start off the Spring season, officially on Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
