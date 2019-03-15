ESPNW names Schaefer National Coach of the Year

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Vic Schaefer can add a fourth national honor to his resume after being named ESPNW’s Coach of the Year on Friday.
Schaefer was the Naismith National Coach of the Year last season and is a semifinalist again this year. He also earned national recognition from the USBWA and WBCA last season.
No. 4 Mississippi State won the SEC regular-season title outright before claiming the program’s first SEC Tournament championship. The Bulldogs have played in consecutive National Championship games and will look to advance to a third straight when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed on Monday.
The Dawgs are 30-2 with a 15-1 mark in conference play and are 6-1 against ranked opponents. MSU has been in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for 93 straight weeks, including a 57-week run inside the Top 10.
Schaefer has developed a roster that features no McDonald’s High School All-Americans as he signed the program’s first such player in the 2019 signing class.
Of the seven players to start a game for MSU this season, only All-American Teaira McCowan had started for Schaefer before this season. Three of those starters, Anriel Howard, Andra Espinoza-Hunter and Xaria Wiggins are in their first year in the program.
In his seven seasons in Starkville, MSU is 191-55 and has made the tournament for the fifth consecutive season. In the last four years, Schaefer’s teams have gone 129-17 and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game every year. He was named the SEC Coach of the Year this season, becoming just the sixth coach to be honored by his fellow coaches three or more times.
The NCAA Selection Show will air at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Monday night, and fans are invited to join the team for a watch party in Humphrey Coliseum.
