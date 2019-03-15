Delta 12-year-old remembered as “one of a kind” after being shot and killed by teen

By China Lee | March 15, 2019 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:21 PM

GREENWOOD, MS (WLBT) - A Greenwood family is shaken after their 12-year-old son was shot and killed.

Jordan Lloyd (SOURCE: Delta News)
Delta News reports over 100 people came out to remember Jordan Lloyd during a vigil.

“I bumped into him a couple of weeks ago, he was a good kid man,” says Kenneth Crain.

Dozens crowded the Salvation Army Church to pay their respects, and mourn together.

Lloyd died Monday of a gunshot wound to the head. 16-year-old Jaquez Wilson has been charged with murder.

Jaquez Wilson, charged with murder. (Source: Delta News)
Lloyd’s mother Jasmine Vance says she has to remain strong during this time, especially for Korbyn, Jordan’s 4-year-old brother.

“Jordan fought very hard y’all he wanted to be here with us, but God had other plans for Jordan,” she said.

Vance said her son touched a lot of people’s hearts.

“Jordan is an organ donor, he donated his heart, lungs, kidney, and liver. They already have a donor for them all. One of these days, we’re going to meet the special person that has Jordan’s heart cause they need to know that he’s one of a kind.”

Jordan’s funeral has been scheduled for Sunday March 24th at the Leflore County Civic Center beginning at 2:00.

