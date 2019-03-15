Cleveland police confiscate alligator during drug raid

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 3.5 foot alligator was confiscated by officers during an early Friday morning drug raid.
Cleveland police said Fifth District Vice officers found the alligator while serving a search warrant in the area of East 161st and Waterloo Road.
The alligator is now at the City Kennel.
One suspect, Charlie Brown, is now in custody for drug trafficking.
Officers said three guns and narcotics were also seized.
Vice was assisted at the scene by the canine unit and the Eastside Development Group Enforcement.
