AmeriCorps volunteers celebrate with service at the Salvation Army

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Thousands of Americans across the country celebrate and serve during AmeriCorps week.
Over 100 AmeriCorps volunteers from around the nation are rolling up their sleeves to serve in the Magnolia state.
Some of these service members are volunteering right here in the Jackson community at the Salvation Army.
They are apart of the LISC AmeriCorps national leadership program. Their mission is to transform lives, one community at a time.
Angelica Richards is a proud AmeriCorps member.
“A lot of people ask me, when you graduate college what do you like to do? I was like I want to go back to Greenville, MS and help make it a better place. It is very important to serve your community and be apart of your community, and be their voice.”
This is Richard's first time serving, and she says this week is all about giving back.
“It is not about the color of your skin or even who you are as an individual. It is all about what you can give, and showing them love, while enjoying what you do.”
Stacey Rapp is the program director for the LISC AmeriCorps. She says this is the first time they are serving in the Jackson area.
“We are going to serve at the Salvation Army and work with them in the food pantry, help clean up. Basically leave behind our mark to say thank you to Jackson for having us.”
The LISC program was born in 1994, and since then over 3,000 members have served. Rapp says her relationship with the members is her favorite part.
“The members are amazing. That is by far the best part. Seeing them learn, seeing them grow, and just seeing what they accomplish because they do so much.”
Rapp says the most important thing is to serve, and opportunities are everywhere if you just look outside your front door. and be connected with your neighbor.
“It is so important to have a voice, be apart of what is going on. That is the only way to make real positive lasting change.”
