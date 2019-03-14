27-year-old arrested following rash of auto burglaries in Richland

RICHLAND, MS (WLBT) - A 27-year-old, who was already on bond for a previous charge, has been arrested following a rash of auto burglaries in Richland.
Detectives with the Richland Police Department, along with the help from Richland SWAT and Rankin Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, served a high risk search warrant looking for guns and other stolen property.
Brian K. Taylor, 27, was developed as a suspect following the burglaries and arrest warrants were issued.
He was taken into custody March 13th without incident and charged with 17 counts of auto-burglaries. He is being held on $850,000 bond
Taylor was out on bond from a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The maximum penalty for his crime is 7 years in prison for each charge.
