Woman arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson

27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened last Friday.

Woman arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson
27-year-old Audranna Champion arrested and charged with armed robbery and carjacking; Source: JPD
By Morgan Howard | March 14, 2019 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 9:04 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A woman was arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking on Lakeover Rd.

27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened last Friday.

RELATED: Armed carjackers take off with couple’s truck on Lakeover Rd. in Jackson

One arrested after armed carjacking; Source: WLBT
One arrested after armed carjacking; Source: WLBT

A couple was robbed during the armed carjacking that happened in the 1400 block of Lakeover Rd.

Officers say that an older model red Ford pickup truck was taken along with some personal items.

When interviewed, the couple says they were robbed by a pair of armed men.

Jackson police say more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.