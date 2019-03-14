Woman arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A woman was arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking on Lakeover Rd.
27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened last Friday.
A couple was robbed during the armed carjacking that happened in the 1400 block of Lakeover Rd.
Officers say that an older model red Ford pickup truck was taken along with some personal items.
When interviewed, the couple says they were robbed by a pair of armed men.
Jackson police say more arrests are expected.
