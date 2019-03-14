'Well, that was a fun balloon launch’: weather balloon nearly carries away forecaster

Whatcha got, bomb cyclone?

Rapid City weather balloon
By Ed Payne | March 14, 2019 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 10:14 AM

(Gray News) – When you work for the National Weather Service, it’s not all about staring at computer screens and making predictions from a nice comfortable desk.

Sometimes you face Mother Nature head on.

A weather forecaster at the NWS office in Rapid City, SD, got a full dose of the bomb cyclone Wednesday when he had to launch a weather balloon at the height of the storm.

With winds roaring in excess of 50 mph, the balloon nearly took him for a ride before being released and disappearing into the blizzard.

“Well, that was a fun balloon launch,” the NWS Rapid City tweeted.

Stay safe out there.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.