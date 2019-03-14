100-year-old family home destroyed by fire in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A home on White Road caught fire early Thursday morning.
According to the brother of the homeowner, the fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. The home has been in the family since 1906.
Southwest Rankin County fire department responded and put the fire out but the home is a total loss.
The homeowner and her daughter are out of town right now. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are still working to find out how the fire was started.
We will update this story as soon as we know more.
