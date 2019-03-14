New Bookmobiles coming soon to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Madison County library systems will soon be launching a fleet of new Bookmobiles.
On Thursday, the Library Foundation of Madison County received a $10,000 check from Atmos Energy.
This bookmobile project will help all of the county, especially underserved communities that don’t have access to a traditional library.
Atmos says they are committed to investing in the communities that they serve, and they place a high priority on projects that focus on education of young people.
“We not only serve Madison County, we live here as well,” said Robert Lesley, a spokesperson for Atmos Energy. “It’s exciting to support and to be a part of the great things that the Madison County Library System is doing.”
Madison County Library System is bringing their wealth of resources such as online databases, story times, books, periodicals, a reference collection, language learning software, career building tools, ACT, SAT and other practice test and tools, technology through laptops, chromebooks, high speed internet, and more through the high tech mobile library to enrich the lives of those in Madison County.
The Madison County Library System says the new mobile libraries will help to meet the people where they are, and because of the amazing patrons, staff, and supporters of the library system, they will be able to do just that through the bookmobile!
Patrons and businesses alike may make donations at any of the five branches of the Madison County Library System or by contacting Jacqueline Berry at Par’ Excelon Marketing Group at 601-709-3744.
The new Bookmobiles will launch in April.
