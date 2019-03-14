Neighborhood watch group helps Clinton police capture teen shooting suspect

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Clinton residents, seeing something and saying something, led police to the teenage suspect in a shooting that left two people injured.
The young gunman is now facing charges because of vigilant neighbors and a strong neighborhood watch group.
“I heard three shots in rapid succession,” said a Lindale Circle resident who does not want to be identified.
Just after five p.m. Sunday she was watching television when suddenly she heard gunfire.
According to Clinton Police, she was listening to a 17-year-old open fire on two people on Lindale Drive during a possible drug transaction.
“I was just sitting on the couch in my apartment and told my husband that somebody’s shooting out there. It’s closer to us than normal,” said the Clinton resident.
Officers credit residents of the Lindale-Scotland Neighborhood Watch with reporting to investigators the description of the suspect.
There are 100 members of the watch group that was organized seven years ago.
“It is a heavily organized group that monitors the city,” said Clinton Public Information Officer Mark Jones. “They stay in communication using some closed Facebook groups, but they also know each other. We’ve had community meeting with this neighborhood, and they have great relationships with some police and they share information.”
The unidentified white male is charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
"I think if the people around here see what's happening and are aware of it then they are able to catch the people who are burglarizing or shooting or whatever," added the concerned citizen.
Authorities will not release the name of the Clinton High School student until a formal indictment by the Hinds County Grand or until the District Attorney formally charges him as an adult.
