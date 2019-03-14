The Mississippi Department of Archives and History hosts discussion on the desegregation of pools in Jackson

In 1963 civil rights activists filed a lawsuit against the Mayor of Jackson and other city leaders who closed swimming pools rather than desegregate them. (Source: Mississippi Department of Archives and History
March 13, 2019

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History continues its History is Lunch series at the two Museums.

Wednesday's topic was the Desegregation of Swimming Pools in Jackson.

History is Lunch series held to discuss the Desegregation of Jackson swimming pools. (Source: Mississippi Department of Archives and History)
In 1963, city leaders closed all municipal swimming pools. Hazel Palmer and other activists filed a lawsuit against Mayor Allen C. Thompson and city officials citing the pools were closed to circumvent desegregation orders.

Wednesday's speaker, Randall Kennedy is a professor at Harvard Law and was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Jackson now has five swimming pools listed on the city’s website. They are scheduled to open May 27th.

