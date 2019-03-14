McCowan earns fourth career All-American selection

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Teaira McCowan was named an All-American by ESPNW for the second straight year on Thursday, bringing her career total to four All-American selections by various outlets.
The SEC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP led the league in field goal percentage (65.5 percent), rebounding (13.5 rpg), offensive rebounding (5.8 rpg) and total blocks (76). She was fifth in scoring and one of only two players (teammate Anriel Howard) to rank in the top 10 in the conference in both scoring and rebounding average.
Nationally, McCowan’s field goal percentage is fourth, and she is second in rebounding. Her work on the offensive glass leads the country.
The Brenham, Texas, native holds MSU’s career records in rebounds (1,447) and double-doubles (66) and ranks fourth all-time in scoring (1,849). This year alone, McCowan has posted a double-double in 27 of 32 games while scoring in double figures in all but two contests.
McCowan is a force on the defensive end of the floor as well, blocking 8.2 percent of opponents’ two-point field goal attempts according to HerHoopStats.com. That puts her in the top percent of players in the country in block rate. She is eighth among active players with 260 career blocks.
The senior was also named an All-American by ESPNW last season while earning recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association and Associated Press as well.
MSU will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced on Monday, March 18. The Selection Show will air at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, and fans are invited to join the team for a watch party in Humphrey Coliseum.
ESPNW All-America Teams
First Team
Megan Gustafson, Iowa*
Napheesa Collier, UConn*
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon*
Asia Durr, Louisville*
Second Team
Kristine Anigwe, California
Alanna Smith, Stanford
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Bridget Carleton, Iowa State
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.