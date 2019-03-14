Jackson man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Devontee Cole, 41, of Jackson, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 211 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cole sold “ice”, or actual methamphetamine, at homes in Mendenhall and Hattiesburg to a confidential informant on three occasions for a total of 584 grams of actual meth. Cole also sold the informant over three pounds of marijuana. At the time of his arrest, Cole was in possession of a gun, marijuana, methamphetamine and cash.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.
