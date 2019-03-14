First Alert Forecast: warm, scattered storms Thursday; cooler Friday

THURSDAY: A strong cold front is poised to slice through the region through your Thursday. While it won’t rain all day long, have the umbrellas handy as storms will be likely through the latter half of the day. Ahead of the front, highs will still manage the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered storms will be possible through the afternoon; a few of the storms could be strong. Main threat being strong, gusty winds with the strongest storms. As the front moves east, cooler air will filter into the region – lows will be in the 40s by early Friday.
FRIDAY: Behind the front, expect a much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s to round out this work week. We’ll keep mention of a few showers in the morning as our sluggish front continues to move farther south. Skies will be variably cloudy to partly sunny, though clouds thicken up into the overnight hours. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, expect much quieter and drier conditions for the next several days. High pressure will begin to nose its way into the area bringing brighter skies amid cooler temperatures. Highs through the upcoming weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will begin to rebound to near seasonable levels by next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.