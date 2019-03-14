Deadly wreck in Lincoln County leaves 1 dead and another injured

LINCOLN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person has died after being involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler on Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
MHP reports that the 18-wheeler was leaving a private drive and crossing Highway 84 when a Nissan Altima struck the trailer of the big rig.
Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris identified the crash victim as 63-year-old Karen Elizabeth Butler of Bude, MS.
She was a passenger in the Nissan Altima. She died at the scene.
Another person in the Altima was taken to UMMC.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
