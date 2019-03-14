Deadly wreck in Lincoln County leaves 1 dead and another injured

By China Lee | March 14, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 3:44 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person has died after being involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler on Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

MHP reports that the 18-wheeler was leaving a private drive and crossing Highway 84 when a Nissan Altima struck the trailer of the big rig.

Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris identified the crash victim as 63-year-old Karen Elizabeth Butler of Bude, MS.

She was a passenger in the Nissan Altima. She died at the scene.

Another person in the Altima was taken to UMMC.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

