Brookhaven police chief issues warning to drug dealers in his city

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins is issuing a warning to drug dealers in his city.
In a Facebook post the chief says that the city has had a problems with people setting up in parking lots and selling drugs.
He says every business owner has a right to feel safe at their place of work without having to smell marijuana and listen to loud profane music.
On Wednesday afternoon Anthony Caffie was arrested and charged after an officer approached his vehicle. The officer says that he could smell marijuana. As he approached the car, Caffie charged the officer.
After a struggle, Caffie was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.
Nearly $3,000 dollars along with approximately 423 grams of marijuana was seized by officers.
Brookhaven Police Department is in a partnership with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to investigate narcotic activity in the area.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.