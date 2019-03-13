Special Agent in charge of Jackson Division of the FBI announces retirement

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Special Agent in charge of the Jackson Division of the FBI has announced his retirement.
In a message on Twitter, Christopher Freeze said that “it’s has been an honor to serve the American people” and he looks forward to “new ways to serve.”
Freeze was named Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Division in 2016 by former Director James Comey. He has been with the FBI since 1996.
Freeze was section Chief of the Foreign Terrorist Tracking Task Force in the Counter Terrorism Division at FBI Headquarters before coming to Jackson. He says he is retiring as of May 24th.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.